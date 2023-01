Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SHOCKING SPOILER ALERT!

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod play Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They are massively shipped together as AbhiRa online. In just a year, AbhiRa, the jodi has amassed a huge fan following. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's acting chops are loved by one and all. However, of late, there has been differences in Abhimanyu and Akshara's life. And with that, we have seen the entry of a new character, Abhinav in the show, Jay Soni is seen as Abhinav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans are loving him already. Let's check some of the major updates we have in store in the upcoming episodes...