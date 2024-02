Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Poddar family’s new function

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love. The fourth generation story has slowly become the favourite. The new cast of the show also stars Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia. The story of Abhira and Armaan has touched the hearts of the audience. Abhira was hated by the Poddar family but now after she saved Vidya from Yuvraj, she is getting the love. Abhira is now getting close to the Poddar family. Soon, we will see a celebration in the Poddar family where they will all dance to Rajasthani folk dance. Ruhi, Armaan and Abhira will perform on a Rajasthani song. They will do the Katputli dance.