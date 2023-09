Tragic scenes

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on television. The show is running since 15 years and it is still the most loved show. The TRPs of the show have also been amazing. The show began with Akshara-Naitik’s story and later Kartik-Naira took over. Currently, the story is focused on Abhimanyu and Akshara. There have been many twists and turns in the show and hence it is still getting all the love. The tragic death scenes have been quitting hurting always and especially when the characters are so beautiful it feels bad to lose them.