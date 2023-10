Pranali Rathod parties with Harshad Chopda and others

On 15th October, Pranali Rathod celebrated her birthday. It was a working birthday in the day and party time in the night. Pranali Rathod is best known for playing Akshara opposite Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress threw a lavish birthday party for her friends and family in the city. Pranali's videos and pictures with Harshad and the rest of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast are going viral. Let's have a look at them...