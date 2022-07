Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda

The two play Dr Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara Goenka on the show. Rumours are rife that they are a couple. Reports have come on how they spend all time together, and also head out for dates. It was also said that they do smoke breaks together. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod also reportedly had eyes only for one another at a success bash. Pranali Rathod and he cleared the rumors saying that they are besties. She said he is the best mentor she could ask for. Fans adore them as #AbhiRa.