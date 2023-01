TV jodis' love stories that ended in deaths

Today, we will be having a look at the most tragic love stories in Indian Television. While there are some interesting and very lovable love stories, the need to keep the serials running, various twists and turns, leaps, separations and more are introduced in the shows. Today, we have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 6, Imlie and more shows which had kinda incomplete and sad love stories that ended in deaths. Keep tissues ready as frustration level is max for the online audience.