Image credit: Instagram/ Mohsin Khan/ Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are BACK!

Y'all would be missing Kaira aka Kartik and Naira, right? Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan surprised their fans by dropping the first look of their upcoming song, Teri Ada on social media. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make for one of the most-loved on-screen jodi. They played Kartik Goenka and Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two actors quit the show after working for about 6 years in it. Their fans were devastated that Shivangi and Mohsin would not be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai anymore. However, now, it's time to rejoice as the two on-screen love birds will reunite again and this time for a music video.