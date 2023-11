Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod react on Abhimanyu’s absence from the post leap promo

The latest promo of the show released and we saw Akshara talking about her daughter Abhira. She also introduces her as Abhira Sharma. Fans have been wondering why is Abhimanyu missing from the new story’s promo. Now, speaking to India Forums, Harshad has reacted on the same. He said that he has no reaction on this and Pranali said that she this is the makers story and she does not know why Abhimanyu is not there in the promo. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira under pressure to take Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod's legacy forward?