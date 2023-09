Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant reveals if she is upset about Aarohi’s character being sidelined

"This was supposed to happen. I am not the lead. I am a parallel lead. I am a grey shaded character and I am never to be paired with Abhimanyu. I think I got justice because the makers have always tried to keep me in the loop. They have always tried to maintain the trio. Until Abhimanyu and Akshara were married, Aarohi had a lot of planning and plotting to do. But now that #AbhiRa came together, Aarohi had to leave. After they married, Aarohi was not on the montage but again it was not like my role is over and she is now positive. Even after Aarohi turned into a positive character, she was brought back on the poster. Mujhe actor's delight bahut acchese mila. I got good makeup, outfits, roles and some powerful scenes. The recent scene after leap when Aarohi confessed her pain for Roohi was also done. So, the makers have given justice to this character, "Karishma said.