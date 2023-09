Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant gives her opinion on the end of #AbhiRa soon

Karishma Sawant was asked if she feels the story of #AbhiRa should get over soon or not. She said, “I don’t know. This all depends on the writers and the TRPs. Jo accha chalra hai wahi writer add karega. Now, let’s see if they feel the story is ending now happily so maybe they will end. But they if feel the happy family of #AbhiRa is going then the stories will keep coming.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa to get married before the leap?