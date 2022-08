Image credit: Twitter

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists that AbhiRa fans want to be solved soon

We know, it's just been a couple of days that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a leap in the show. Abhimanyu and Akshara parted ways in one of the gruesome twists leaving AbhiRa fans heartbroken. After the leap, there are a lot of twists that were introduced by the makers into the show. Twists, whose answers the AbhiRa fandom have been guessing and waiting to be revealed. Today, we will have a look at the 5 things that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's fans are looking forward to in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.