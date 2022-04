Image credit: Instagram/ #Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai AbhiRa Wedding BTS: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhi and Akshu's GRAND welcome

The current track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is moving closer to the most awaited wedding, the AbhiRa wedding. Abhi and Akshu aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will finally tie the knot at Samode Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The cast and crew have already reached the venue and have begun shooting for the AbhiRa wedding. And today, we bring you the BTS from the sets of Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding which will pump up your excitement levels to whole new level. Harshad and Pranali have stunning chemistry and in just short span of time, they both have won hearts as AbhiRa. And as we gear up for Harshad and Pranali's on-screen wedding, let's have a dekko at the BTS scenes from Jaipur. Firstly, AbhiRa, the Goenkas and the Birlas will get a GRAND and royal welcome at the wedding venue. Abhi aka Harshad is seen in casuals whereas Akshara is seen in a saree. The rest of the clan are having a gala time behind, being happy baaraatis.