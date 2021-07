Image credit: Instagram

Actors who rejected Mohsin Khan's role in the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest running shows on Indian television. Spanning over a period of 12 years, Rajan Shahi's TV show has always clocked in the highest ratings. When the show began, it starred actors Hina Khan and Karan Mehra and now the show features actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. But did you know Mohsin wasn't the first choice to play the role of Kartik Goenka in the show. Karan Tacker, Zain Imam and others were offered the role but they either rejected it or didn't fit the bill. Take a look.