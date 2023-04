Sai and Dr Satya in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Fans of Sai aka Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are waiting for the love story of Dr Satya Adhikari and Sai to start. They have started flirting much to delight of SaiYa shippers. In the coming days, we will see that they get married as Sai wants to save the marriage of Virat and Pakhi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara is all ready to fight with Abhimanyu because for her son Abhir; will things turn uglier for AbhiRa?