Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin love triangles

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been the most loved TV shows. Both have been doing well on the TRP charts. They have a massive fan following but recently, fans have noticed a lot of similarities between the episodes of both the shows. It is like the makers are copying each other. The first similarity was spotted when Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s fourth generation began. The triangle of Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi is similar to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Virat, Sai and Pakhi. Armaan loved Ruhi but had to marry Abhira and similarly, Virat loved Pakhi but had to marry Sai. And another similarities are Ruhi and Pakhi marrying the brothers of their ex-boyfriends. The story is also quite similar that Armaan and Virat have taken the responsibilities of their ex-girlfriends despite being married.