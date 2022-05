Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod look gorgeous as Mr and Mrs Birla

Finally, AbhiRa fans will see Dr Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara Goenka as Mr and Mrs Birla. The couple are the typical Rajasthani bride and groom. Harshad Chopda is looking very royal in a white sherwani complete with a shawl and a turban. However, it is Pranali Rathod’s look which is stellar. The Rajasthani poshak looks great on her. She also wore the nath which is common.