Image credit: Instagram

Abhimayu loves Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new love story is being loved by the audience. Post Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s exit, many thought that the show’s TRPs would drop but Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod did not let it happen. Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story has grabbed all the attention. As per the latest story, Dr. Abhimanyu Birla is in love with Akshara. He wants to confess his feelings for her but is afraid if he gets rejected.