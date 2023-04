Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; AbhiRa fans overjoyed with Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod presence at Rupali Ganguly's birthday bash

Fans of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are on cloud nine. The two made an unexpected entry at the birthday bash of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa. AbhiRa took a few questions from the paps. They also met Sumbul Touqeer. Fans said they would melt into a puddle seeing how adorable the two were in the pics and videos. The hunk lightly held her hand as they walked inside the venue. We know that onscreen AbhiRa is going through a prolonged phase of separation. Will the surgery of Abhir bring them closer easing all the pain?