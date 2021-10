Image credit: Instagram

Harshad Chopda

It is now confirmed that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi would be leaving the show. Their last promo together released today and fans were a little disappointed with it. In the latest promo, we see Kartik and Naira meeting in heaven. They are seen in a boat. They are seen talking about how love stories are remembered even after death. Kartik and Naira leave a diya in the water, which is picked up by their younger daughter, Aarohi. Since it starts raining, their elder daughter, Akshara protects the diyas light with the help of an umbrella. The background voice says, Nai pede ke saath, naye rishton ka safar. We will now see new actors entering the show. It was being reported that Harshad Chopda will be playing the main role in the show. However, it is not clear whether he will play Kartik-Naira’s son, Kairav role or some other role.