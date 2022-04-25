Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod shoot at Samode Palace

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been known for its royal weddings. Harshad Chopda (Dr Abhimanyu Birla) and Akshara Goenka (Pranali Rathod) are going to marry at Samode Palace. There was a lot of speculation about the venue. Rajan Shahi is known for his grand weddings. Well, he did not disappoint this time around too. We saw how real life Bollywood couples Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas (Umaid Bhawan) and Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal (Six Senses Fort Barwara) chose Rajasthan as the destination for a royal weddings. Real life TV couples like Gautam Rode – Pankhuri Awasthy, Rajat Tokas, Ruhi Chaturvedi also chose Rajasthan. Here are some stunning pics of Samode Palace from the hotel’s website. Take a look…