Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to take a leap

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will no longer be seen as Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show will take a generation and a new story of Abhira and Armaan will begin. Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe will be a part of the new story. As the story will take a leap, many actors from the current generation will leave the show.