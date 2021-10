Image credit: Instagram

New beginnings

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new story will begin soon. We recently saw the end of Kartik and Naira/Sirat. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi made us fall in love with Kartik and Naira/Sirat. It is difficult to say a goodbye but all good things do come to an end. The new story of the show will begin with Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. Before every new beginning, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi performs a special puja.