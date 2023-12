Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant talks about her bond with Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod after exit

Karishma Sawant played the second lead in Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was asked about her bond with Harshad and Pranali. The actress shared that Pranali is like her sister and hence she will always be very protective of her. On the other hand, with Harshad, she cannot be friendly because she admires and respects him very much because of which she cannot be friendly. It seems Harshad's seniority has come in between. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are all set to reunite for a new project — read details