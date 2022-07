Image credit: Instagram/ Pranali Rathod

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod on failures

Pranali Rathod is quite young and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shot her to nationwide fame. Pranali Rathod aka Akshara also got candid about her struggling days. She revealed that she had told her dad about working in films/shows and getting an award. Pranali would watch films every Friday and would be fascinated with this work of entertainment. However, for a year, the actress had to struggle for work. She kept on giving auditions with no success or work. It was after a year, that she started getting work.