Actors who were part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows that has kept the audience glued to the screens. The makers are introducing the fourth generation and the show will undergo a leap soon. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda will bid adieu to the show. A look at actors who were part of the show.