Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors celebrate on their last day

Saee Barve who plays Surekha on the show recently shared a picture of the cast enjoying on the last day of their shoot. They clicked many pictures. Many thought that Harshad, Pranali have shot for their last episodes. But speaking to India Forums, Saee revealed that Harshad and Pranali have not shot for their last episodes. She also revealed that she is still a part of the show and will be seen post leap as well.