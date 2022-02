Image credit: Twitter/ @Ananyaa_____

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu's solace is Akshara

Abhimanyu is still disturbed due to Anisha. He wants to confess and reveal what's bugging him to Akshara, but there's still time to that. And Akshara is trying her best to keep him happy. Abhi will hug Akshu in an endearing moment, and AbhiRa fans must not miss the episode for the same.