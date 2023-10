Fans praise AbhiRa

Fans are super happy and they have praised these sangeet pictures. One of the fans wrote, #Abhira and their babies living a “Happily Ever After” dream, in a parallel universe, something they always deserved!Truly one of the most Stunning couple to ever exist, and the little ones are even more adorable! #Harshali #yrkkh #PranaliRathod #HarshadChopda Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Will Abhimanyu really overreact over Akshara’s pregnancy?