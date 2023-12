Shivam Khajuria bats for Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod despite flak

Shivam Khajuria who essays the role of Rohit in the show has been receiving praise for his performance. There were rumorus before the generation leap began there were rumours that Shivam has been approached for the lead role of Armaan. Shivam revealed that he did audition for a 23-24 years old and the story was quite different. He said, 'I had auditioned for that and I got a call. I did the looks test and all. After some point, the story got changed. Then, Rajan sir felt that I would be more suitable for the younger brother’s role and he was right with that. I look younger on-screen. I look charming and youthful. So, things got changed and they offered me this part. I am happy with Rohit. He is a happy-go-lucky guy.'