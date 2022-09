Image credit: Twitter

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu's reaction to hearing Akshara's voice again

Harshad Chopda just ruled the screens with his FIRST reaction after listening to Akshara sing again. It had been months since he listened to her voice. Though Akshu's voice would keep ringing in his head, Abhimanyu would block it out using headphones. However, after hearing her voice and her sing again, Abhimanyu remembered all the moments Akshara sang. His first reaction was happiness and a huge smile. Harshad's fans are going gaga over the same.