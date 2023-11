Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show Anupamaa tops the most-liked TV show chart

Every Tuesday, we share the most-liked TV shows list which consists of the Top 10 most popular TV shows that the audience is enjoying. Every week, the shows keep changing their positions on the chart. One week, they will be ruling hearts with a favourable position and other times, the audience lose interest, making it dip on the chart. Let's see which TV show has made it to the top 10 this week. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show Anupamaa is placed at the number 1 spot yet again. Fans are now gearing up for the 5-year leap on the show.