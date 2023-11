Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TRPs drop

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s story has ended in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has now taken a generation leap and Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami are the new lead actors. The new story began and the audience loved the new actors. However, it seems the new story could not win hearts. The TRPs are out and the ratings have fallen. The new generation could not impress the audience much. Harshad and Pranali’s generation had got Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai back in the top five with the first episode itself but the fourth generation could not do so. Here’s why the TRPs have dropped.