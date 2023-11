A new start for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The new journey of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami began in the show. Armaan and Abhira are two completely different personalities. Abhira has been raised by her mother with a lot of modern and old thinkings as well. Akshara has made her an independent woman. On the other hand, the ladies in Armaan Poddar’s family stay at home only. They do not work.