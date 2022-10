Nidhi Bhanushali

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali who played the role of Sonu in the show was reportedly offered Aarohi's character in the show. Nidhi turned down the offer, but her demand for high remuneration was not fulfilled by the makers. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant share a warm bond with each other; THESE goofy videos are proof