TV Jodis that have kept fans invested in TOP TV shows

A couple of days ago, we conducted a poll asking ya'll to pick from the four TV jodis as to which TV jodi has kept them invested right now. Well, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are TOP TV shows right now. And joining them in the trend is Katha Ankahee, a fairly new one. Yet, the leads of the show, that is Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Ayesha Singh-Neil Bhatt and Adnan Khan-Aditi Dev Sharma have managed to keep the shows afloat with their acting chops. Today, we are here with the poll results.