AbhiRa, RaYa, MaAn or Arylie whose romance won hearts?

Hola TV buffs, we are here with the poll result of the most loved on-screen TV Jodi. On Friday, BollywoodLife conducted a poll asking which TV Jodi's romance did you enjoy the most. And people have voted for their favourite. We had kept the four most popular TV Jodis in the nomination and they are - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Imlie's Arylie aka Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's RaYa aka Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar and Anupamaa's MaAn aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. And today, we are declaring the results. Let's see who has won the poll and by what margin...