Rajan Shahi drops hint about a project with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

Recently, there were rumours of that Shivangi Joshi is entering Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. Rajan Shahi in an interview clarified the same saying that the rumours are false. He also talked about wanting to work with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi again. Mohsin and Shivangi are two actors I would love to collaborate again with if the right project comes our way…search is still on, the producer said. Now, this is surely exciting, isn't it? Rajan Shahi is one of the biggest names in the industry. And the thought that he wants to work with them both again has not escaped his mind will make Shivin fans very happy.