Image credit: Instagram/kaira_kairat

#KaiRat wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s happy episodes have begun. Yes, Kartik and Sirat are married now and we saw a grand #KaiRat wedding. Kartik and Sirat’s love story finally began and it was a dreamy wedding. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Sirat looked dreamy in wedding outfits. The pictures of their wedding have been loved by fans. This wedding reminded us of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s last scene.