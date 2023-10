Anupamaa spoiler: Kavya suffers a miscarriage

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Vanraj file a case against Sonu. His father warms the Shah family to take the case back. On the other hand, Kavya has to travel in an auto for work. A goon gets into her rickshaw and pushes her out. Kavya will lose her unborn child.