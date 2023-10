Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: How rich is Samridhii Shukla?

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed all the attention. The show will soon take a generation leap and new actors will enter the show. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will be playing the lead roles after Harshad, Pranali leave. Apart from them, the show will also star Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe. Ever since the makers introduced the new cast, fans have been waiting to know everything about them. Earlier, we shared all the details about the new cast and now we are here to tell you all about how rich the stars from the new cast are. Samridhii Shukla is a voice over artist and an actor. She was seen in the show, Saavi Ki Savaari. Samridhi’s current net worth is around Rs 60 lakhs.