Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new cast is revealed!

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news for reports of the generation leap. However, yesterday, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai confirmed the news. They introduced the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show will take a generation leap soon and Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami will play the lead roles. Apart from them, Shruti Ulfat, Preeti Amin, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe will be a part of the new generation. Before we all see them in the show, here’s all you need to know.