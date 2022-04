Image credit: Twitter

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming: AbhiRa wedding to be a destination wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. The last couple of episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been very emotional and dramatic. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) had finally learned the truth of Manjiri’s (Ami Trivedi) accident. And had been blaming Akshara (Pranali Rathod) for hiding the truth from him. Akshu was heart broken and in the middle of it all, their pre-wedding functions are going on in full swing. Well, the mehendi is going to be a very dramatic one as well. And we know you guys are kicked about the AbhiRa wedding. Firstly, there were speculations of whether it will be a destination wedding or not. In the episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw, the family revealing that they are going ahead with the destination wedding plan as it was Akshara’s dream. And now, we have exclusive dope on the same for y’all. Scroll down to read more.