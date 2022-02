Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Nakuul Mehta, Remo Dsouza, Nishant Bhatt and others congratulate the mom-to-be

Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyash Rawat are expecting their first child. The actress has shared pics from her bungalow in Uttarakhand. She looks radiant as she poses amongst the flowers. We can also see Suyash Rawat her husband in the clicks. He is an entrepreneur. Mohena Kumari Singh is being pampered by one and all. She looks so happy in the pics with her mom-in-law Amrita Rawat. She is the former Union Cabinet Minister of Uttarakhand. Saree collectors will simply fall in love with the silk saree that she is wearing for the shoot. She is looking very elegant. Nakuul Mehta, Rakshanda Khan, Pooja Joshi, Lata Sabherwal, Nishant Bhatt, Alisha Singh and others sent her love. Take a look at the pics…