Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a major twist in the show. The show is doing well on the TRP charts and as usual fans have loved Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s starrer. Shivangi Joshi’s character Naira was loved by the audience and recently, Naira’s death came as a shock for all #Kaira fans. However, Shivangi Joshi returned with a new character of Sirat. Sirat and Kartik’s jodi also became the favourite but #Kaira always remains special. In tonight’s episode, we will see Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi once again performing as Kartik and Naira.