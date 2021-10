Image credit: Instagram

Goodbye, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi shot for their last episode of the show recently. The show will soon see a generation gap and new actors will be introduced. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who played the role of Kartik and Naira/Sirat will no longer be a part of the show. They made us all fall in love with #Kaira and now #KaiRat. It has been more than five and a half years and Mohsin-Shivangi perform better each day. Now, they shot for the last few episodes of the show. Their last promo has left everyone emotional. Now, a few BTS pictures from their last few scenes have gone viral.