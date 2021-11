Image credit: Instagram

Karan Mehra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on television. The show began in 2009 and is the first Hindi GEC to have completed 3000 episodes. The show has a massive and crazy fan following. The TRPs of the show are also great right now. The show has given us so many amazing actors. There have been many who earned fame post doing this show. Today, we talk about actors who became famous post their performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. First, we talk about our dearest Naitik. Karan Mehra made his debut as Naitik and made us fall in love. Even today, people know him as Naitik Singhania.