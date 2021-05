Image credit: Instagram/kairaxshivin

Charming boys

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new story has won hearts. Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra have been performing well and making us love Kartik, Sirat and Ranveer. As per the latest story, Kartik is now aware of the fact that Ranveer had sacrificed a lot for Sirat and not cheated her. He wants Sirat to understand Ranveer and hence takes her to him. The misunderstandings between Sirat and Ranveer get cleared and Kartik leaves. However, Kartik is now worried about Kairav. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Kartik and Sirat revealing the truth to Kairav. However, it seems things will get complicated. Mohsin Khan has now shared a few pictures on social media with Karan Kundrra, Shivangi Joshi and others.