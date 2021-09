Image credit: Instagram

#KaiRat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new love story of Kartik and Sirat has grabbed all the attention. Just like Kartik and Naira had a crazy fan following, fans are impressed with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Kartik-Sirat. Kartik and Sirat have finally married each other and love each other. We got to see some romantic #KaiRat scenes recently and they have won hearts. Recently, one such scene happened and we are in love with #KaiRat.