Image credit: Instagram/kaira_shivin

Celebration time

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s current storyline has been quite interesting. The Goenkas are preparing for Manish and Swarna’s wedding. They have also invited Sirat, Ranveer and their family for the ceremony. However, Sirat keeps ignoring Kartik during the event. But they both make sure that the event is a happy one for Manish and Swarna.