Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is television’s longest running show. It began in 2009 and yet people are not bored of it. The show began with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra aka Akshara and Naitik’s love story. Later, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi took over as Kartik and Naira. Very soon, Kartik and Naira aka #Kaira became television’s most favourite jodi. #Kaira is the only jodi which hardly has any haters. They both became popular as Kartik-Naira but recently we saw a major change in story where Naira’s character ended and only Kartik is left. Shivangi Joshi then returned with a new character of Sirat. People have loved Kartik and Sirat as well. #KaiRat is beautiful love story and people are enjoying the recent episodes. Thought Sirat is married to Ranveer, her bond with Kartik is adorable. She now has realized that she loves Kartik but cannot do anything about it.